6-week long Designa-thon by Hysea comes to end

By | Business Bureau | Published: 10:12 pm

Hyderabad: Hysea organised a six week long Designa-thon, a design focused Hackathon for students in association with JNTU-H, TASK and The Deverakonda Foundation. The event was aimed at identifying and nurturing ideas and to encourage design thinking among students who were asked to design a digital platform which helps connect multiple organisational stakeholders to help students find matching jobs for their profile.

The hackathon received response from 230-plus students and 50-plus teams were shortlisted as finalists from which three were declared winners and next two teams were runners-up. The next four teams were recognised for the innovation and thoroughness of the solution they presented.

The three winning teams are Arepalli Sindhura and Manasa Gottimukkala from College of Engineering for Women, BVRIT Hyderabad, Dama Sudheshna, Sahiti Vesangi, and Seeram Kaushik from VNR Vignana Jyothi Institute of Engineering and Technology, and Vardhan CM and Deeksha Reddy from St Martin’s Engineering College.

The two runners-up teams are Mohammad Shoaib, Global Institute of Engineering and Technology and Desu Sarvani, VNR Vignan Jyothi Institute of Technology, Tanuj R, CMR College of Engineering & Technology, GN Harshita, Geethanjali College of Engineering and Technology, and Divija Chinni, VNR Vignan Jyothi Institute of Technology.

