60 minor drivers detained in Karimnagar

By Telangana Today Published Date - 13 June 2024, 08:49 PM

Karimnagar: The Karimnagar traffic police on Thursday detained 60 minors while driving vehicles without driving licenses. Karimnagar Town ACP, Narender, in a statement, said that while conducting vehicle checking in the town, police found 60 minors driving vehicles without licenses.

Besides seizing the vehicles, the minors were given counseling in the presence of their parents. They were told about the dangers due to driving of vehicles by minors without proper awareness on traffic rules.

They also explained about the people who died in recent road accidents, he said. Stating that the seized vehicles were released by imposing fine, the ACP warned of legal action against vehicle owners who provide vehicles to minors.

Traffic Inspector Karimulla Khan and Swamy, SIs Ishak and Shanigeli Srikanth and others participated in vehicle checking.