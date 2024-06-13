War of words on between BRS, Congress over portraits in Secretariat

Published Date - 13 June 2024

Hyderabad: The display of photographs of AICC leaders who hold no constitutional positions in chambers of Ministers and one of Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy in the Legislative Council chamber has triggered a war words between leaders of the ruling Congress and the opposition BRS.

Nayini Anurag Reddy, an entrepreneur and BRS supporter raised objection over the display of photos of Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge in the Ministers’ chambers.

Sharing images of Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti Vikramarka Mallu’s meeting with officials, Anurag Reddy said on X: “Photo frames of Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and AICC chief Mallikarjun Kharge in the Minister’s office of the Telangana Secretariat… If a State is ruled by Congress, does that mean Sonia and Rahul Gandhi automatically get an entry pass to be part of government offices? If this is not slavery, then what is it?” he asked.

Former MP Balka Suman also shared shared a photo of the Chief Minister in the Legislative Council chamber and objected to the move. “Placing Revanth Reddy’s photo along with great personalities is an insult to them.

Arranging the Chief Minister’s photo with those of Father of Nation Mahatma Gandhi, Bharat Ratna BR Ambedkar and social reformer Mahatma Jyotirao Phule in the Legislative Council chambers has left many surprised,” he said on X. Congress MLC Venkat Balmoor shot back and said on X: “When K Chandrashekhar Rao was the Chief Minister, his photo was placed in the same place. This is unnecessary furore,” he said.