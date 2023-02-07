64 tonnes of Singareni coal seized near Siddipet

Tuesday, Feb 7, 2023
By Telangana Today
Published Date - 08:30 PM, Tue - 7 February 23
Chinna Koduru Police in Siddipet district have seized two lorries, one auto laden with Singareni coal at Ramunipatla in Siddipet district on Tuesday

Siddipet: Siddipet police seized 64 tonnes of coal from the Singareni collieries while it was being transported illegally in an auto-trolley and in two lorries at Ramunipatla village of Chinna Koduru Mandal in the early hours of Tuesday.

Sub-inspector of Police Chinna Koduru Shivanandam said they had stopped the vehicles during a routine checking exercise and found the coal in the vehicles. He said the smuggled coal was being sold to brick kiln owners in the locality.

A case was registered against six persons in connection with the incident and further investigation is on.

