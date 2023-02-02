Increase coal production to 2.3 lakh tonnes per day: SCCL Chairman directs officials

N Sridhar on Thursday directed officials to take steps to increase coal production to 2.30 lakh tonnes per day

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:08 PM, Thu - 2 February 23

Hyderabad: Singareni Collieries Company Limited (SCCL) Chairman and Managing Director N Sridhar on Thursday directed officials to take steps to increase coal production to 2.3 lakh tonnes per day to achieve the target of 700 lakh tonnes.

Sridhar, who held a review meeting with senior officials of the company at the corporate office here, said that at present the company was producing 2.21 lakh tonnes of coal per day and if an additional 9,000 tonnes per day was produced, the target could be easily achieved.

During the fiscal year 2023-24, at least 80 lakh tonnes of coal would be produced from the VK open cast in Naini area of Odisha and Kothagudem , thereby reaching the annual target of 750 lakh tonnes with a growth of 12 percent, he said.

The C&MD expressed satisfaction over the performances of the new Goodem, Manuguru, Yellandu and Ramagundam- 1, 2, 3 coal mines.