69th National Film Awards: Kriti Sanon receives Best Actress honour for ‘Mimi’

Kriti received the award from President Droupadi Murmu at a ceremony that took place at the Vigyan Bhawan in New Delhi.

By ANI Published Date - 04:59 PM, Tue - 17 October 23

New Delhi: Actor Kriti Sanon was conferred with the Best Actress Award at the 69th National Film Awards here on Tuesday for her performance in the film ‘Mimi’.

Kriti arrived at the ceremony along with her parents.

She looked beautiful as she donned a pastel saree at the ceremony that complemented the Indian culture.

Kriti jointly won the Best Actress award with Alia Bhatt, who won in the same category for her performance in the film ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’.

‘Mimi’ tells the story of a young woman named Mimi (Kriti) who agrees to become a surrogate mother for a foreign couple, hoping to use the money to fulfil her dream of becoming an actress. However, the biological parents back out when they learn that the child will be born with Down syndrome. Mimi then decided to raise the child on her own and faced several challenges and societal pressures as a single mother. Her journey as a mother and her struggle to provide for her child despite the odds is both heartwarming and inspiring.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kriti will be next seen in the action thriller film ‘Ganapath: A Hero is Born’ opposite Tiger Shroff.

She also has ‘The Crew’ and ‘Do Patti’ in her kitty.