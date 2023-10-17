Alia Bhatt wears her ivory wedding saree for National Film Award ceremony

The Bollywood star arrived at the venue in her Sabyasachi hand-dyed ivory organza sari embroidered with fine tilla work, which she wore for her white-themed wedding with Ranbir last year in April.

By PTI Published Date - 04:05 PM, Tue - 17 October 23

New Delhi: Alia Bhatt made a fashion statement at the National Film Awards by repeating her ivory wedding saree as she attended the ceremony with actor-husband Ranbir Kapoor.

Alia won the best actress National Film Award for her performance in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s “Gangubai Kathiawadi”. The ceremony is being held at Vigyan Bhavan here and President Droupadi Murmu will confer the recipients with the awards.

The actor tied her hair in a neat bun and completed the look with a choker and matching earrings.

It was a rare fashion moment for the actor as celebrities, who are constantly under media glare, avoid repeating their outfits in public appearances.

Alia is sharing the best actress award with Kriti Sanon, who also wore a ivory saree with ombre details. Kriti is receiving the award for her work in Hindi film “Mimi” while her co-star Pankaj Tripathi won the best supporting actor award for his role in the film.