7.91 lakh national flags to be distributed in erstwhile Khammam

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 07:53 PM, Tue - 9 August 22

Collector VP Gautham and CP Vishnu S Warrier launched national flags distribution in Khammam on Tuesday.

Khammam: The house-to-house distribution of national flags has been launched here on Tuesday marking the fortnight long ‘Swatantra Bharata Vajrotsavalu’.

District Collector VP Gautham along with Commissioner of Police (CP) Vishnu S Warrier flagged off the flag distribution vehicle at the collectorate as part of the State government decision to celebrate 75 years of India’s Independence in a grand manner.

Speaking on the occasion, the Collector said that arrangements have been to distribute the tricolour to 4. 66 lakh houses in the district. Later addressing a press conference the Collector and the CP explained the flag code of India and urged citizens to duly follow the code while displaying the flags at their homes.

Earlier, Gautham and Warrier have joined the school students at different movie theatres to watch the free screening of a movie, Gandhi, a biographical film based on the life of Mahatma Gandhi. The officials also visited several theatres and inspected arrangements for the movie screening.

Speaking on the occasion, they said that as part of India’s Independence Diamond Jubilee celebrations, Gandhi’s movie would be screened in cinema theaters of the district for nine days from Aug 9 to 11 again from Aug 16 to 21.

Gautham informed that arrangements have been made for the screening of the movie for 92,000 students studying from 6th to 10th standard in all government, private schools, Gurukuls and residential schools in the district. Every school and theatre has been matched and batched.

The Collector urged that every student should know the biography of Mahatma Gandhi and take advantage of the screening of Gandhi’s film. Teachers were told to take responsibility for students of their respective schools and ensure they reach homes safely.

In Kothagudem, District Collector Anudeep Durishetty and Superintendent of Police (SP) Dr. Vineeth G launched the national flags distribution. Arrangements were made for distributing the flags to around 3.25 lakh houses in the district.

As many as 2410 teams in 481 gram panchayats and 127 teams in four municipalities were formed for the distribution of national flags. The Collector and SP watched Gandhi movie at a theatre in Kothagudem. Around 60, 000 students would watch the movie in the district.