Adivasi leader launches walkathon for development of Tiryani

By Telangana Today Published Date - 16 August 2024, 12:40 PM

Mancherial: Pendur Dharmu, a tribal leader, who sported appearance of Mahatma Gandhi and launched a walkathon from Tiryani mandal centre to the camp office of Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy to bring problems of Tiryani mandal to CM’s notice arrived here on Friday.

Dharmu said that he would submit a petition containing a list of demands including laying of road, constructing a bridge and modernization of an irrigation project in Tiryani mandal, a backward region in the district. He stated that he would withdraw his Padayatra if the Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy responded to his walkathon before he reached Hyderabad.

“Remote parts of the mandal still do not have basic amenities like road and bridges, isolating many villages in monsoon and resulting in deaths of people in medical emergencies. Farmers are unable to prosper in the agriculture sector due to lack of a better irrigation facility,” he said, adding that public representatives failed to develop the region.

A native of Rompalli village, the 55-year-old staged a protest in Kumram Bheem Asifabad district headquarters demanding creation of a road from 3 Incline underground mine to Tiryani mandal centre recently. He fell at the feet of Collector Venkatesh Dhothre requesting him to take steps to form a road from Tiryani mandal centre to remote Gundala village.

He claimed that he had been conducting a slew of social service activities for last 30 years. He said that he received certificates of appreciation from officials for serving the needy.