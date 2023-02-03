7 High Speed Rail project DPR under process: Ashwini Vaishnaw

Hyderabad: Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Friday informed the Rajya Sabha that the Railways was preparing Detailed Project Reports (DPRs) for seven High Speed Rail (HSR) Corridors in the country.

Replying to a question raised by BRS member KR Suresh Reddy, the Railway Minister stated that the Railways was preparing DPRs for Delhi – Varanasi, Delhi – Ahmedabad, Delhi – Amritsar, Mumbai – Nagpur, Mumbai – Pune – Hyderabad, Chennai – Bangalore – Mysore and Varanasi – Howrah routes. Being highly capital intensive projects, the decision to sanction any HSR corridor or project depends on many factors such as outcome of DPR, techno-economic feasibility, availability of resources and financing options, he said.

Ashwini Vaishnaw further informed that Mumbai-Ahmedabad High Speed Rail (MAHSR) Project was the only sanctioned project of High Speed Rail in India which was under execution with technical and financial assistance from Japan. With regard to usage of computerised time tabling and grouping of trains to improve punctuality, the Minister said Railways had undertaken rationalisation of time-table in a scientific manner using the simulator of IIT-Bombay.

The exercise included creation of maintenance corridor blocks for improved passenger safety, minimising conflicts in existing Time Table and grouping of train services inter alia to improve punctuality of trains, he said and added that accordingly, the train services on railways network were being operated with rationalised time table.

Proposed High Speed Rail (HSR) Project:

Delhi – Varanasi

Delhi – Ahmedabad

Delhi – Amritsar

Mumbai – Nagpur

Mumbai – Pune – Hyderabad

Chennai – Bangalore – Mysore

Varanasi – Howrah