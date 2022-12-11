Centre plans to upgrade railway stations in twin cities

Union govt has identified Hyderabad, Kacheguda and Begumpet railway stations in the city for conducting techno-economic feasibility studies for development

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:24 PM, Sun - 11 December 22

Hyderabad: The union government has identified Hyderabad, Kacheguda and Begumpet railway stations in the city for conducting techno-economic feasibility studies for development.

This was disclosed by union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw in Rajya Sabha in reply to a question by BRS MP Damodar Rao Divakonda on the Railways plans to upgrade railway stations in Telangana in view of tourism and commercial importance.

The Ministry of Railways has identified Secunderabad Railway Station in Telangana State for development under major upgradation of stations scheme and the tender for the redevelopment has been awarded, said the union Minister.

Hyderabad Railway Station has been identified for upgradation of passenger amenities to promote tourism under joint development of railway station scheme in association with Ministry of Tourism and the work has been completed, he added.