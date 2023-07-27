72% Indians snack more when they are happy, reveals The India Snacking Report

27 July 23

Representational Image

Hyderabad: There is a strong link between the state of mind and what one eats. When stress is skyrocketing and one’s mood is plunging, it’s only natural to turn to comfort food. Calling for happiness to be given greater priority, ‘STTEM – Safety, Technology, Taste, Ease & Mood Uplifter – The India Snacking Report (Volume I)’ by Godrej Yummiez reveals that 72% Indians confessed to snacking more when they are happy, highlighting how snacking is perceived as a mood uplifter.

When compared across regions, the Godrej Yummiez report highlights that Eastern India showed the maximum skew with 75% of its citizens snacking more when they are happy. North, West, and South India showed near similar levels of emotions scoring 72%, 67%, and 74% respectively.

People from Delhi, Chennai, Hyderabad, and Kolkata snack more when they are happy with Delhi topping the list at 81%, followed by Chennai and Hyderabad at 77% each, and Kolkata at 75%. The average for Mumbai stood at 68%, and the average for Ahmedabad residents opting for snacks when happy is 67%.

Another aspect that came up in The India Snacking Report by Godrej Yummiez was the food-mood connection in both genders, revealing that 74% women and 70% men snack more when they are happy.

Speaking on the insights and the report, Abhay Parnerkar, Chief Executive Officer, Godrej Tyson Foods Limited (GTFL), said, “As the foremost player in the ready-to-cook category, Godrej Yummiez strives to understand the dynamic patterns defining snacking amongst people in the country. The India Snacking Report clearly showcases that mood emerges as an important enabler while emphasising on the growing perception of how Indian consumers perceive snacking as a mood uplifter.”

