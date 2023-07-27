| After Days Of Relentless Rain Hyderabad To Get Respite From Friday

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:40 PM, Thu - 27 July 23

Hyderabad: After days of relentless rain, Hyderabadis can look forward to some relief from Friday.

According to the weather officials, the rains will continue to lash the city but the intensity is expected to start tapering from tomorrow.

Dr. A. Sravani, Scientist at India Meteorological Department -Hyderabad, said the intensity of rain is expected to decrease bringing a much-needed respite to the rain-soaked city.

The rains on Friday are expected to be of a milder nature and from Saturday onwards, the rain gods are likely to take a well-deserved break, allowing the sun to peek through and brighten up the days.

“The rainfall will taper off gradually, and we can anticipate the sun making an appearance,” she said, adding that the August monsoon break is on the horizon. “And as we bid farewell to August, September may see the return of the rain showers,” she further shared.

According to the forecast by Telangana State Development Planning Society, heavy rains may continue for Rajanna Sircilla and Kamareddy districts on Friday.

These areas may experience persistent rainfall, prompting residents to remain vigilant and take necessary precautions. Other regions are expected to receive moderate rains.

