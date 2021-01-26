72nd R-Day celebrated with pomp and enthusiasm in Hyderabad

The streets of Hyderabad were decorated with colourful illuminations ahead of the national festival

Hyderabad: The 72nd Republic Day was celebrated with enthusiasm and pomp across the city on Tuesday. The streets of Hyderabad were decorated with colourful illuminations ahead of the national festival.

Although people maintained a safe distance from each other and the usual hugs and handshakes were missing, the ongoing pandemic could hardly dampen the spirit of patriotism. The tricolour was hoisted in several housing societies and colonies, with people singing the national anthem and several other patriotic songs. A few bikers and cyclists also took to the roads, with the national flag tied to their vehicles.

However, the colourful celebrations in schools were missing, as the institutions remained close as a precautionary measure to help prevent the spread of Coronavirus.

The heads of various civil boards and organisations hoisted the national tricolor at their respective office, while following the Covid guidelines.

Chief Secretary, Somesh Kumar, hoisted the flag at BRKR Bhavan. GHMC Commissioner Lokesh Kumar unveiled the national flag at the civic body headquarters which was attended by Mayor Bonthu Rammohan, Deputy Mayor Baba Fasiuddin, officials and staff.

Additional DGP B. Bala Naga Devi unfurled the national flag at the DGP’s Office and other offices including TSTRANSCO, TSRTC, Telangana State Industrial Development Corporation, Water Board, Indian Railways Institute of Signal Engineering and Telecommunications (IRISET) and NMDC also celebrated Republic Day.

Educational institutions in the city also celebrated the Republic Day under strict Covid-19 precautions. Prof. Appa Rao Podile, Vice-Chancellor of the University of Hyderabad (UoH), unfurled the National Flag and paid tributes to the freedom fighters who brought independence and prepared the Constitution that guides us to function as a secular, democratic and republic nation.

