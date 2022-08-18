| 75 Concerts At 75 Ghmc Parks To Celebrate 75 Years Of Independence

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 06:50 PM, Thu - 18 August 22

Hyderabad: As a part of Swatantra Bharata Vajrotsavalu, Tatvaa Arts in collaboration with Telangana State Government is organising 75 live musical concerts in 75 different Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) parks.

The concerts will be held on August 21 across the city in the morning from 7 am to 8 am with 75 different artists playing classical instruments like flute, carnatic classical guitar, carnatic keyboard, mandolin, mridangam, nadaswaram, santoor, shehnai, sitar, veena, and violin.

Parks managed by the GHMC including Indira Park, Chacha Nehru Park, Jalagam Vengala Rao Park, Lotus Pond, Padmarao Nagar Park, Journalist Colony Park, Malkam Cheruvu, and others will witness these concerts.

Arvind Kumar, Special Chief Secretary Urban Development, tweeted, “75 live musical concert prog / Vandana / morning ragas @ 75 GHMC parks in Hyderabad… one of its kind program organised by Tatvaa Arts in collaboration with Telangana state govt. Aug 21 Sunday 7-8 am Do come & be a part.”

Swatantra Bharata Vajrotsavalu is a series of programs organised by the State government to celebrate India’s 75th Independence Day. It was kick-started at Hitex International Convention Centre by Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao.

