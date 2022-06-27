| 76 Year Old Did Super Moms Contestant Stuns Judges With Her Dance Moves

By IANS Published: Published Date - 02:30 PM, Mon - 27 June 22

Mumbai: A 76-year-old contestant named Lakshmi stunned the judges on ‘DID Super Moms’ with her dance performance.

Laxmi Aaji’s passion for dancing at this age will completely amaze you!#DIDSuperMoms starts 2nd July, every Sat-Sun at 4:30 pm (Day Time) and 8 PM (Prime Time), only on #ZeeTVHD Sky 709 | Sky Glass 714 | Virgin Media 809 | Yupp TV pic.twitter.com/bvbCiKWN98 — Zee TV U.K. (@zeetvuk) June 26, 2022

Bollywood actress Bhagyashree Dassani, Urmila Matondkar and choreographer Remo D’Souza, who will be seen as judges praised her for her energetic dance moves on Marathi song ‘Zingaat’ followed by ‘Bhangra’ on ‘Sauda Khara Khara’.

Lakshmi gave each judge Rs 10 to buy sweets for themselves as a blessing.

Bhagyashree mentioned: “I’m truly amazed to see how energetic and enthusiastic you are Aaji. I have seen so many performances today and a lot of contestants have requested water after their performances. But, I am shocked to see that despite your age, you performed with twice their energy and didn’t even request for water.”

Remo also added: “You are truly an inspiration, and your energy is really amazing. I have received so many awards and money over the past decade, but this Rs 10 is special and precious for me.”

‘DID Super Moms’ airs every Saturday and Sunday at 9 p.m. from July 2 onwards on Zee TV.