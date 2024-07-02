Brief news reports for July 2 from districts of Telangana

Man killed in public view, Auto driver electrocuted in Sangareddy and other stories

By Telangana Today Published Date - 2 July 2024, 08:13 PM

Man killed in public view by brothers, relatives over land dispute in Sangareddy

Sangareddy: Family members of a man identified as T Babu (53), killed him in full public view, allegedly over a land dispute at Malgi village in Nyalkal mandal on Tuesday.

Babu reportedly had serious differences with his brothers and other kin in the village. When he was alone at his residence, the accused called him out and attacked him indiscriminately with an axe, rod, sticks and rocks. They fled from the scene when Babu fell unconscious. The locals rushed him to a hospital where he died while undergoing treatment. The police suspected the hands of T Vaijayppa, Ravi, Kallamma, Jagannadh, Lakshmi, Kanteppa and Rangamma. Babu is survived by his wife and four children.

Auto driver electrocuted in Sangareddy

Sangareddy: An auto-rickshaw driver was electrocuted, reportedly when he was hanging a wet cloth to dry on an electric wire near his residence at Kyasaram village of Patancheru mandal under BDL Bhanur police station limits.

Srinivas Goud (46), had cleaned his auto on Tuesday with a wet cloth and tried to hang it up to dry on a wire when he suffered an electric shock and died.

A case was registered.