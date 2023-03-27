7th batch of Google startups accelerator India now open

By IANS Published Date - 12:45 PM, Mon - 27 March 23

New Delhi: Tech giant Google on Monday announced to invite applications for the seventh batch of its startup accelerator programme in India that aims to nurture startups looking to leverage the potential of Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML).

Google for Startups Accelerator (GFSA) is a three-month, equity-free accelerator programme for Seed to Series A tech startups in India. It has, so far, helped to accelerate the growth journeys of over 130 startups in India.

For the next batch Google is looking to support startups that are focused on utilising the transformational technologies AI and ML.

“We are looking for Indian startups working across different sectors using AI and ML to solve complex problems and tackle the toughest challenges in their industry,” the tech giant said in a statement.

Applications for GFSA are open until April 23.

Startups based in India and working across different sectors either using or planning to use AI/ML or data are eligible to apply. They should preferably be between Seed to Series A stages, Google said.

The selected startups will receive mentorship and support around AI/ML, Cloud, UX, android, web, product strategy, and growth.

In addition to mentorship and technical project support, the accelerator provides deep dives and workshops focused on product design, customer acquisition, and founders’ leadership development.

The programme will conclude with a demo day to connect founders, increase startup visibility and drive connections to other ecosystem builders across India.