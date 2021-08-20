Hyderabad Startup ekincare selected by Google for Startups Accelerator

Hyderabad: A Hyderabad based startup ekincare, is among the 16 companies selected for the Google for Startups Accelerator for India. The company offers an artificial intelligence-based corporate health benefits platform and was selected from over 700 applications received from across the country for the fifth batch of the programme.

The programme supports startups that are solving India specific challenges using artificial intelligence and machine learning. Startups will receive mentorship from Google in cloud, user experience, Android, web, product strategy and marketing.

“Our effort is to provide affordable and accessible healthcare for employees in India. Insurance, preventive health and financing are focus areas. We are now working with more than 400 companies across India and are managing lives of more than one million employees and their families,” Kiran Kalakuntla, founder and chief executive officer of ekincare, told Telangana Today.

“We have a digital health assistant and an AI model which look at the healthcare data we are collecting. Using that data, we help in improving the lives of these individual employees. The Google for Startups Accelerator will allow us to work with some of the best minds across Google, known for AI. We will be able to build deeper models. We will look to work on various problem statements- culture, artificial intelligence models, engineering, product, user experience,” he said.

The startup Ekincare began its journey in 2014 as a medical records platform to help non-resident Indians keep track of the health of family members back home. It has now transformed into a health benefits platform and offers telemedicine, pharmacy, mental health and fitness.

According to Paul Ravindranath G, Programme Manager, GFSA India, the selected startups will receive for three months access to Google teams, technical guidance on projects, machine learning related support, design, and networking opportunities. The selected startups are from high-growth sectors like healthcare, fintech, social, education, agritech, electric mobility, and others.

“We are looking forward for inclusive solutions to navigate challenges in the aquaculture value chain,” said Rajamanohar Somasundaram, founder and chief exeuctive officer, Aquaconnect, a Chennai-based startup that is also part of the accelerator. Aquaconnect works with 35,000 plus fish and shrimp farmers using AI predictive tools for better farm productivity and connects them with formal finance, insurers, and processors to improve Indian aquaculture value chain efficiency.

Other startups

AgNext

Bringing speed and transparency in food transactions using AI-based food quality assessments

Goals101

Making banking automated and contextual

OkCredit

A digital bookkeeping solution for small businesses

Nemocare Wellness

Building affordable and continuous smart monitoring wearables

Zypp Electric

Making last mile deliveries go electric

Bolo Live

Live streaming app that allows monetising of content

Yoda

Instagram for bite-sized learning

Hypd

Content to commerce platform

EloElo

Vernacular social gaming platform

Bullet

Buy-now-pay-later product

MedCords

Digital channel for affordable primary diagnosis and quick medicine delivery

LegitQuest

B2B legal database solution provider

KareXpert

A fully integrated hospital in the cloud – Google Suite for hospitals of any size

Walrus

Digital bank

