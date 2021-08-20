Hyderabad Startup ekincare selected by Google for Startups Accelerator

Hyderabad: A Hyderabad based startup ekincare, is among the 16 companies selected for the Google for Startups Accelerator for India. The company offers an artificial intelligence-based corporate health benefits platform and was selected from over 700 applications received from across the country for the fifth batch of the programme.
The programme supports startups that are solving India specific challenges using artificial intelligence and machine learning. Startups will receive mentorship from Google in cloud, user experience, Android, web, product strategy and marketing.
“Our effort is to provide affordable and accessible healthcare for employees in India. Insurance, preventive health and financing are focus areas. We are now working with more than 400 companies across India and are managing lives of more than one million employees and their families,” Kiran Kalakuntla, founder and chief executive officer of ekincare, told Telangana Today.
“We have a digital health assistant and an AI model which look at the healthcare data we are collecting. Using that data, we help in improving the lives of these individual employees. The Google for Startups Accelerator will allow us to work with some of the best minds across Google, known for AI. We will be able to build deeper models. We will look to work on various problem statements- culture, artificial intelligence models, engineering, product, user experience,” he said.
The startup Ekincare began its journey in 2014 as a medical records platform to help non-resident Indians keep track of the health of family members back home. It has now transformed into a health benefits platform and offers telemedicine, pharmacy, mental health and fitness.
According to Paul Ravindranath G, Programme Manager, GFSA India, the selected startups will receive for three months access to Google teams, technical guidance on projects, machine learning related support, design, and networking opportunities. The selected startups are from high-growth sectors like healthcare, fintech, social, education, agritech, electric mobility, and others.
“We are looking forward for inclusive solutions to navigate challenges in the aquaculture value chain,” said Rajamanohar Somasundaram, founder and chief exeuctive officer, Aquaconnect, a Chennai-based startup that is also part of the accelerator. Aquaconnect works with 35,000 plus fish and shrimp farmers using AI predictive tools for better farm productivity and connects them with formal finance, insurers, and processors to improve Indian aquaculture value chain efficiency.
Other startups
AgNext
Bringing speed and transparency in food transactions using AI-based food quality assessments
Goals101
Making banking automated and contextual
OkCredit
A digital bookkeeping solution for small businesses
Nemocare Wellness
Building affordable and continuous smart monitoring wearables
Zypp Electric
Making last mile deliveries go electric
Bolo Live
Live streaming app that allows monetising of content
Yoda
Instagram for bite-sized learning
Hypd
Content to commerce platform
EloElo
Vernacular social gaming platform
Bullet
Buy-now-pay-later product
MedCords
Digital channel for affordable primary diagnosis and quick medicine delivery
LegitQuest
B2B legal database solution provider
KareXpert
A fully integrated hospital in the cloud – Google Suite for hospitals of any size
Walrus
Digital bank
Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.
Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .