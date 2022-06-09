| 8 Countries You Can Travel Without A Visa If You Have Indian Passport

9 June 22

Hyderabad: Planning a trip overseas can often be a tiring task. From picking a destination to long waiting times stretching into weeks, there are a whole host of things that need to be taken care of. However, luckily, many countries let you in without a visa.

Here are the countries Indian passport-holders can travel to visa-free:

1. Mauritius

With white sandy beaches, turquoise blue waters, and lavish resorts, Mauritius is a perfect holiday destination. It also has several heritage structures and offers adventure sports and fun-filled shopping experiences. Indian passport holders can stay in Mauritius for up to three months.

2. Macao

Macao is located on the south coast of China. The city, besides offering mouth-watering cuisine and the best night views, has world-class hotels and resorts, expansive tourism and entertainment facilities, luxurious shopping malls, and state-of-the-art convention and exhibition venues. Indian passport holders can stay in Macao for a month.

3. Barbados

Barbados is an island with endless possibilities. The coral island is mainly known for its beautiful white-sand beaches. It also has several other attractions such as rolling hills with deep ridges and gullies and interesting distribution of flora and fauna. Indian passport holders can stay in Barbados for three months.

4. Bhutan

Bhutan is one of the closest international destinations to India. The place has several swift rivers. Tourists can also indulge in mountain adventure trekking and hiking. Indian citizens visiting Bhutan can stay without a visa for 14 days.

5. The British Virgin Islands

The British Virgin Islands is a British overseas territory located in the Caribbean to the east of Puerto Rico. It has more than 50 most beautiful islands and cays in the world. Tourists can enjoy water sports, sailing, hiking, and even shopping here along with diving, snorkelling, and sunbathing. Indian tourists can explore the islands visa-free for one month.

6. Cook Islands

The Cook Islands has 15 islands scattered over a vast area that is popular for white-sand beaches, blue lagoons, and lush green mountains. Tourists can indulge in swimming in the beautiful clear water, snorkelling, diving, surfing, and exploring nature trails and wildlife. With an Indian passport, tourists can visit the Cook Islands for a month.

7. Fiji

Fiji, which has 300 islands, is located in the Melanesia subregion of Oceania and is largely known for its dense rainforest, exotic waterfalls, picturesque coral reefs, and shaggy volcano peaks. Indian tourists can explore Fiji without a visa, for a period of four months.

8. El Salvador

El Salvador is the smallest country in Central America. It has amazing beaches, coffee plantations, and national parks. Tourism can have a world-class surfing experience on empty and dark-sand beaches. Indian passport holders can visit El Salvador, without a visa, for three months.