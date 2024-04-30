| 8 Yr Old Boy Sodomised In Madrasa In Up Accused Held

8-yr-old boy sodomised in madrasa in UP, accused held

The accused, a 21-year-old student of the institution, has been arrested under the Indian Penal Code Section 377 (unnatural offences) and provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

By IANS Published Date - 30 April 2024, 09:28 AM

Muzaffarnagar: An eight-year-old student of a madrasa has been allegedly sodomised by his senior in Muzaffarnagar district, the police said.

The incident took place in a madrasa in a village under the Kotwali police station.

The accused, a 21-year-old student of the institution, has been arrested under the Indian Penal Code Section 377 (unnatural offences) and provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, a police spokesman said.

According to the complaint lodged by the victim’s family, the matter came to light after the boy refused to go to the madrasa.

He narrated the incident to his family members following which the complaint was lodged, the police added.