81 students chosen for NCC training at LB College in Warangal

By Telangana Today Published Date - 05:38 PM, Sat - 26 August 23

Warangal: The LB College has announced that a total of 81 students (male and female) have been successfully selected to participate in the NCC (National Cadet Corps) training programme for the academic year 2023-24.

The selection process, overseen by the 10 Telangana Battalion, involved rigorous evaluations conducted by esteemed defence personnel at the college campus on Saturday.

Principal Dr Aruna DH Rao, LB College, said that the selection process, led by Col Ajay Nanda Kanduri, the commanding officer of the 10th Telangana Battalion, comprised a series of comprehensive assessments.

This included a combination of written examinations, physical fitness tests, and health evaluations. Prospective cadets were put through their paces, with tasks such as a 400-meter run, push-ups, and other physical challenges. College NCC Officer Capt Dr M Sadanandam and staff were present.