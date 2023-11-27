NCC Telangana and Andhra Pradesh Directorate celebrates 75 years

The celebration commenced with the horse riders carrying the tricolor and NCC flag in their hands to welcome the guests on the occasion.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 03:33 PM, Mon - 27 November 23

Hyderabad: The NCC Telangana and Andhra Pradesh Directorate celebrated 75th years of National Cadet Corps, one of the largest uniformed youth organisations at Army Garrison, Mehdipatnam with pomp and show.

Air Commodore VM Reddy, Deputy Director General delivered a motivating speech on the significance of the day and the NCC motto ‘Unity and Discipline’ in the lives of cadets, develop the qualities of courage, steadfastness, and discipline besides sportsmanship spirit amongst the youth.

The celebrations started with horse show and thrilling equestrian by the NCC cadets. The event also featured cultural programs including patriotic group songs, traditional Lambadi and Kuchipudi dance forms.

Brigadier Somashankar, Sena Medal, Deputy General Officer Commanding, HQ Telangana and Andhra Sub Area (TASA), who was the chief guest of the function, and other senior officials were present.