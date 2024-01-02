89,058 Abhaya Hastham applications received on Tuesday in Nizamabad dist

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:50 PM, Tue - 2 January 24

Nizamabad: A total of 89,058 Abhaya Hastham applications were received on Tuesday in the district.

According to a press release issued by the district administration, out of the total applications received on Tuesday, 9899 were received in Armoor constituency, 15,899 in Balkonda constituency, 8594 in Banswada, 12,453 in Bodhan and 17,406 applications in Nizamabad Rural constituency.

There are 4,05,049 households in the district, of which 1,29,866 are in urban local bodies and 2,75,183 in rural local bodies. On Monday as many as 1,96,833 applications were received in the district, the release stated.