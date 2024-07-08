896 students of SR University secure placements

The report was released by the university vice-chancellor Prof. Deepak Garg along with the registrar Dr. Archana Reddy, dean (faculty) Dr. V Mahesh and director (placements) Mr. Gurcharan Singh.

SR University vice-chancellor Prof. Deepak Garg released the annual placement report in Warangal on Monday.

Warangal: SR University has announced its annual placement report here on Monday and said as many as 896 students have secured placements in renowned companies in this academic year.

The vice-chancellor noted that the placement season has been exceptionally successful and it showcased the remarkable achievements by the students.

A computer science engineering (CSE) student Yalla Krishnaveni secured a prestigious position at PayPal with an annual package of Rs 34.4 lakh underscoring the university students’ talent and standard of education at SR University, he said.

The university graduates were offered an average package of Rs 5.83 lakh per annum this year.

Key recruiters this year include Accenture, Airtel, Bosch, Caterpillar, Cognizant, HCL, WSP, Open Text, Infosys and PayPal. Prof. Garg informed.

The vice-chancellor and faculty congratulated the students for their achievements and wished success in their professional journeys.