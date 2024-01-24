SR University to host Sparkrill’24 on Jan 26

| Sr University To Host Sparkrill24 On Jan 26

An array of cultural events encompassing dance, music, drama, and fine arts will also be organised during the fest.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 24 January 2024, 09:58 PM

Warangal: The SR University will host its annual cultural and technical fest Sparkrill’24 on January 26.

The festival will feature exhibition zones where students can showcase their projects, and innovations.

A special music concert by singer and composer Ram Miriyala will be the highlight of the event.

SR University’s Chancellor A Varada Reddy, Vice-Chancellor Deepak Garg and faculty members would be present at the event.