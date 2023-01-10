8th edition of Hyderabad Tyagaraja Aradhana Music Festival to begin on Jan 18

By Telangana Today Published Date - 03:59 PM, Tue - 10 January 23

Hyderabad: Sanskriti Foundation is presenting the 8th edition of Hyderabad Tyagaraja Aradhana Music Festival (HTAMF) encompassing multiple events spread over five days from January 18 to 22 at Shilparamam, Madhapur.

The festival comprises of vening concerts on all the five days with accomplished musicians performing. The main event, the Pancharatna Seva, will be held on January 22 at the Ethnic Hall, Shilparamam at 9 am. The Pancharatna will also be held as a hybrid event with artists present at the venue and hundreds of artists from across the globe participating online.

Sanskriti Foundation will also felicitate renowned musician Vidushi Avasarala Kanyakumari as a part of this event. Interested artists can register to participate online for the Pancharatna Seva using the link – https://tinyurl.com/htamf2023

The Hyderabad Tyagaraja Aradhana Music Festival is an iconic music festival to commemorate saint Tyagaraja and is an annual showcase event where connoisseurs of Carnatic music can enjoy performances by promising artists – young and experienced – and various groups of art communities.