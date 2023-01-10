Hyderabad, Bengaluru to outperform Asia Pacific peer cities in 2023

Hyderabad, along with Bengaluru, is likely to continue to outperform Asia Pacific and Indian peers in terms of growth in 2023, with the information and communication sector as the main driver.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 03:09 PM, Tue - 10 January 23

File Photo

Hyderabad: Hyderabad, along with Bengaluru, is likely to continue to outperform Asia Pacific and Indian peers in terms of growth in 2023, with the information and communication sector as the main driver.

The large information and communication sector will help weather the global downturn in goods trade, said a report of Oxford Economics, an economic advisory firm that aids in decision-making with its data driven economic and business insights.

Oxford Economics expects 2023 to be a difficult year for cities in the Asia Pacific region. However, it sees some bright spots. Notably, it expects cities that are less exposed to weak global trade and those with strength in fast-growing sectors to show some resilience. It listed out 25 cities in the Asia Pacific region and in that Hyderabad is placed second after Bengaluru.

It said the GDP growth in Hyderabad is likely to be around 6.5%, a shade lower than Bengaluru which is about 6.75%. Shanghai GDP is likely to grow around 5.5%, Bangkok and Ho Chi Minh City aroud 4.5%, while Beijing, Kuala Lumpur, and Jakarta could be lower than 4%. Taipei GDP growth is likely to be about 1.5% and Hong Kong, Seoul, Tokyo, Singapore and Sydney below 1% or lower. The average growth of 33 cities is below 3%, it said.

The advisory further said Chinese cities will probably benefit from easing of Covid-19 related restrictions in 2023.

It said Ho Chi Minh City’s growth will slow significantly in 2023 but will remain among the fastest growing cities in the region, in part due to global supply chain diversification. Also, Bangkok will be one

of the few cities in APAC to have its economic growth accelerate in 2023. The return of tourists is a key driver of this forecast.

In China, Shanghai and Beijing will probably benefit from a 2023 less marked by Covid-19-related restrictions. Recent announcements do seem to point in that direction, but the road to normality is still long.

Although consumer-oriented sectors such as retail trading and hospitality are expected to do better than industry, the pace at which consumer confidence improves will be tentative. Among advanced APAC cities, it expects Taipei to do better than Seoul, which in turn will outperform Tokyo in terms of GDP growth in 2023.

Oxford Economics forecast the Taiwanese capital to benefit from its lagged reopening and from catch-up growth in 2023. In Australia, it sees Brisbane performing relatively well helped by healthy demographic growth.