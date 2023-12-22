’93 pc Indian workers in pharma sector see their workplace as physically safe’

According to the Great Place To Work India, 81 per cent of employees report experiencing workplace flexibility, aligning with other industries

By IANS Updated On - 02:42 PM, Fri - 22 December 23

Representational Image

New Delhi: About 93 per cent of Indian employees in pharmaceuticals, healthcare and biotech sectors perceive their workplace as physically safe, while a notable 12 per cent feel a deficit in psychological and emotional safety, a new report said on Friday.

According to the Great Place To Work India, 81 per cent of employees report experiencing workplace flexibility, aligning with other industries. However, there has been a 4-point decline in employees experiencing innovation opportunities compared to the previous year. “India’s pharmaceutical sector has emerged as a shining example of research and innovation. This success is attributed to a robust scientific and technological foundation, strong government support, a thriving domestic market, and cost-competitive manufacturing,” said Yeshasvini Ramaswamy, CEO, Great Place to Work India.

Despite strong leadership and a workforce brimming with pride, the report mentioned that the industry grapples with creating a playful atmosphere and nurturing open communication from the ground up. An encouraging upward trend is observed in areas of talent management.

However, urgent attention is warranted to cultivate a fair and constructive work environment, according to the report. Moreover, as per the EY FICCI Report, the Indian pharmaceutical market is poised to reach $130 billion by the end of 2023, reflecting a growing consensus on delivering new, innovative medicines to patients.

Simultaneously, the global pharmaceutical goods market is predicted to surpass $1 trillion in 2023, underscoring the sector’s global significance.