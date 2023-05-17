94 Inspectors transferred in Hyderabad

Published Date - 09:00 PM, Wed - 17 May 23

Hyderabad: The City Police Commissioner on Wednesday transferred and issued postings to 94 Inspectors working in different wings of the city.

A few of the Inspectors were posted to the newly created police stations including Masab Tank, Borabanda, Khairatabad, IS Sadan, Bandlaguda, Secretariat, Filmnagar, Madhuranagar, Gudimalkapur, Warasiguda, Domalguda and new women police stations for South-West, South-East and West Zone. Two new teams of Commissioner’s Task Force South East and South West will also be formed.

Soon, orders will be issued for posting sub inspectors and staff for the newly created police stations following which the regular policing works will start. The police higher ups are evaluating the requirements for sanction of police patrol vehicles and motorcycles to the newly created police stations in the city.