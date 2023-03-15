DGP Anjani Kumar felicitates 75 best ‘reception officers’ from 721 police stations in Telangana

The felicitation program was conducted at Rani Rudrama Devi Auditorium, at RVBRR Telangana State Police Academy

Wed - 15 March 23

Hyderabad: Telangana DGP Anjani Kumar on Wednesday felicitated 75 best ‘reception officers’ who were selected from 721 police stations in the State for the year 2022.

The performance evaluation of the reception officers who are assigned the task of attending the complainants visiting the police stations, take note of their grievances and directing them to the officials concerned, was done basing on their abilities, behaviour, reputation and integrity, he said.

The felicitation program was conducted at Rani Rudrama Devi Auditorium, at RVBRR Telangana State Police Academy. Also during the program, the HDFC Bank as a part of Parivarthan Covid Crisis Support Scholarship programme, gave scholarship to 68 children of the police personnel who died due to Covid.

