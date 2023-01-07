| 950 Gm Of Ganja Seized Three Held In Hyderabad

950 gm of ganja seized, three held in Hyderabad

Rachakonda Special Operations Team caught three persons for allegedly possessing and selling ganja.

Hyderabad: The Rachakonda Special Operations Team (LB Nagar) caught three persons for allegedly possessing and selling ganja. The police seized 950 gm of ganja and Rs. 2,990 cash from them.

The arrested persons were identified as Mohd Rasheed Khan (57) of Jalpally, Shaik Faisal (22) of Meerpet and Shaik Zaffar (22) of Shaheennagar Balapur.

According to the police, the three persons were procuring ganja from different sources and selling it to customers regularly for a price of Rs. 300 to Rs. 500 for 10 gm.