95th Oscar Nominations: ‘Naatu Naatu’ bags Best Original Song nod

The hosts for the nomination event, Riz Ahmed and Allison Williams, announced the nominations on Tuesday.

08:15 PM, Tue - 24 January 23

Source: IANS.

Mumbai: S.S. Rajamouli’s ‘RRR’ has bagged nomination in the Best Original Song category at the 95th Oscar Awards for its livewire track ‘Naatu Naatu’.

The hosts for the nomination event, Riz Ahmed and Allison Williams, announced the nominations on Tuesday. The song, which has become an international phenomenon, had earlier bagged the Golden Globe Award for Best Original Song, besides winning at the Critics’ Choice Awards in the same category.

‘RRR’ tells the fictional story of India’s freedome fighters Alluri Sitarama Raju (played by Ram Charan) and Komaran Bheem (played by NTR Jr). It also stars Bollywood actors such as Ajay Devgn and Alia Bhatt.

Indian filmmaker Shaunak Sen’s directorial ‘All That Breathes’ has made it to the 95th Oscar Awards after it got nominated in the Documentary Feature Film category.

The documentary has nominated alongside films such as ‘All That Beauty And Bloodshed’, Fire Of Love’, ‘A House Made of Splinters’ and ‘Navalny’.

Kartiki Gonsalves’ directorial ‘The Elephant Whisperer’ has made it into the Oscar race by getting nominated in the Documentary Short Film category.

The short documentary will be contending alongside ‘Haulout’, ‘How Do You Measure a Year?’ (Jay Rosenblatt Films), ‘The Martha Mitchell Effect” (Netflix)’ and ‘Stranger at the Gate’.

‘The Elephant Whisperer’ talks about a Bomman and Bellie, a couple in South India, who devote their lives to caring for an orphaned baby elephant named Raghu, forging a family like no other that tests the barrier between the human and the animal world.

The 95th Academy Awards is set to be presented at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles on March 12, 2023.