SS Rajamouli, MM Keeravani pay last respects to Ramoji Rao

By ANI Published Date - 8 June 2024, 01:00 PM

Hyderabad: Media baron Ramoji Rao‘s mortal remains have been placed at the Ramoji Film City in Hyderabad for his family and friends to pay their last respects

Filmmaker SS Rajamouli and music composer MM Keeravani arrived at the Film City to offer prayers for the departed soul.

Rao passed away while undergoing treatment at Star Hospital in Telangana’s Hyderabad on Saturday morning. He was 87.

Rao’s legacy is vast, encompassing numerous successful business ventures and media productions. Under his leadership, Eenadu became a major force in Telugu media.

His other business ventures include the film production house Usha Kiran Movies, the film distribution company Mayuri Film Distributors, the financial services firm Margadarsi Chit Fund, and the hotel chain Dolphin Group of Hotels.

He was also the head of the ETV Network of television channels.

In 2016, he received the Padma Vibhushan, the second-highest civilian award in India, from then-President Pranab Mukherjee.

Many took to social media to pay their heartfelt tributes to Rao.

Jr NTR took to X and penned a post in Telugu loosely translated as “Visionaries like Sri Ramoji Rao are one in a million. A media tycoon and a giant of Indian cinema, his absence is irreparable. The news that he is no longer with us is very sad. I will never forget the memories when I was introduced to the Telugu film industry with the film ‘Ninnu Choodalani’. May his soul rest in peace and convey my deepest condolences to his family.”

In a post on X, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said the passing away of Ramoji Rao is extremely saddening as he highlighted the latter’s contributions to journalism and the film industry.

“He was a visionary who revolutionized Indian media. His rich contributions have left an indelible mark on journalism and the world of films. Through his noteworthy efforts, he set new standards for innovation and excellence in the media and entertainment world,” the post mentioned.

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) supremo N Chandrababu Naidu offered floral tributes and also penned a note filled with grief on social media.

#WATCH | Delhi: TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu pays tribute to Eenadu & Ramoji Film City founder Ramoji Rao. Ramoji Rao passed away while undergoing treatment at Star Hospital in Hyderabad early morning today. (Video Source: TDP) pic.twitter.com/Cn6Uqkrfpg — ANI (@ANI) June 8, 2024

“The death of Ramoji Rao, who was born into an ordinary family and achieved extraordinary achievements, caused great grief. As an Akshara Yodha, Ramoji rendered many services to the Telugu states and the country. His death is a great loss not only for the Telugu people but for the country as well. His fame for working tirelessly for the welfare of society is eternal,” Naidu said in a post on X.