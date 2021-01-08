96 per cent candidates clear CPGET

By | Published: 12:50 am

Hyderabad: A total of 96.79 per cent candidates out of 72,467 candidates who appeared in the Common Post Graduate Entrance Tests (CPGET) 2020 have qualified.

The results were announced by Telangana State Council of Higher Education chairman Prof. T Papi Reddy here on Thursday. As many as 85,270 candidates had registered for the entrance tests, out of whom 72,467 appeared and 70,141 qualified.

According to authorities, the number of women registering and appearing for the PG entrance tests has been increasing in the last three years. This year, 53,226 women registered, 45,554 appeared and of them 96.81 per cent qualified. Likewise, out of 32,032 men who registered, 26,908 took the entrance tests and 26,035 qualified.

The CPGET was conducted in 51 subjects from December 2 to 14, and MCom course received highest number of applications i.e., 8,864. As number of applications was less compared to number of available seats, the entrance test in MA Kannada, Marathi and Persian courses was not held.

The subject-wise rank cards of the candidates have been made available on the websites http://tscpget.com/ and www.osmania.ac.in.

Prof. Papi Reddy said the number of seats available for the web-based counseling would be announced after affiliation process gets over.

CPGET 2020 convener Prof. N Kishan said about eight government degree colleges and Telangana Social Welfare Residential Educational Institutions Society degree colleges wanted to introduce PG courses. “Some colleges sought to introduce English, Political Science, Public Administration and other PG courses. They will be introduced after approval from the university concerned,” he said.

He said out of 31,800 convener seats in various PG courses, 26,800 were filled during the last academic year.

The admission process will be through web-based counselling and commence with online registration and online certificate verification from January 12 to 24. The web options can be exercised from January 20 to 24 while seat allotment will be done on January 29 or 30.

Scanned copies of the original certificates should be uploaded online. After seat allotment, candidates have to get their original certificates verified at the allotted college, Prof. Kishan said.

