9th century inscription found in Warangal

An archaeology and history enthusiast Sunil Samudrala found the inscription in Telugu script under the feet of an idol of the 15th Jain Tirthankara Dharmanatha, also known as Jino Brahama.

Warangal Urban: An inscription belonging to 888 AD was found on a rock at Mettugutta hillock at Kazipet recently.

According to Aravind Arya Pakide, another archaeology enthusiast, many ruined Jain temples or shrines and sculptures can be seen in Warangal, Hanmakonda, Kazipet and Madikonda as evidence of the influence of Jainism.

He said a Jain temple/shrine known as ‘Jaina Basadi’ was also identified at Mettugutta. It is said that many Jaina Basadis were built by Mahamandaleshwarudu Shankaragandaras of Kolanupaka during Rashtrakuta rulers period (753 AD – 982 AD).

