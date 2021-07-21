A comparison between Jeff Bezos and Richard Branson’s space missions

We bring to you a comparison of their crews and other details about both the successful missions.

Hyderabad: As we all know, World’s richest Jeff Bezos has travelled into space and returned back to earth; days after Virgin group’s Sir Richard Branson rocketed into space. We bring to you a comparison of their crews and other details about both the successful missions.

Their Shuttles

Jeff Bezos flew into space on his Blue Origin’s fully automated and reusable New Shepard rocket, while the founder of Virgin group, Richard Branson travelled on his sub-orbital space flight, The Virgin Galactic 22.

Time Frame & Distance

Branson being the third oldest to fly into space, he completed the mission in approximately an hour reaching a peak altitude of 53.5 miles (86.1 km), But Jeff, who travelled beyond ‘Karman line’ lasted for 10 minutes and 10 seconds, climbing an altitude of nearly 86 kilometres above the Earth’s surface. However, Branson did not reach the Karman line.

What is the Karman Line?

Karman Line, named after Theodore von Kármán- a Hungraian aerospace engineer, lies 100 meters above the Earth’s mean sea level also approved by Fédération Aéronautique Internationale (FAI), an international record-keeping body for aeronautics. The line also lies close to the upper body of the Mesosphere (Third layer of Atmosphere)

Experience

Richard Branson, who travelled on the plane that his company has been developing for 17 years, said his trip was an “experience of a lifetime”, as per BBC reports.

While the Amazon founder told CNN that his experience was “Amazing, I don’t know how to put it into words, it was peaceful and calm.”

The crew

Richard’s team consisted of Virgin Galactic two pilots’, Dave Mackay and Michael Masucci, and three employees – Beth Moses, Colin Bennett and Sirisha Bandla, an Indian-American astronaut. In Bezos case there is a surprising element wherein he travelled with a youngest and an oldest member. He was accompanied by his brother Mark, a 82-year-old female aviator Wally Funk and an 18-year-old physics student Oliver Daemen.

