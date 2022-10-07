A day in Monaco: Passenger Paramvir explores the “Country of the wealthiest”

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 06:52 PM, Fri - 7 October 22

Known for the wealthy lifestyle of people, Monaco is famous for its luxury cars, yachts, casinos, bars, luxury real estate, and the only Formula 1 Racing.

Hyderabad: Taking us to the best of both worlds tour, Paramvir Singh Beniwal aka Passenger Paramvir after covering Syria, covered the country which is the exact opposite. Exploring the second smallest yet most densely populated country in the world, Paramvir uncovered the beauty of Monaco in his tour. Known for the wealthy lifestyle of people, Monaco is famous for its luxury cars, yachts, casinos, bars, luxury real estate, and the only Formula 1 Racing.

Known as the “Country of the wealthiest”, the first sight that Paramvir came across as soon as he entered the city of Monaco were the luxury cars. According to him, the most ordinary car in Monaco was like the top-notch car that most people can only dream of. While talking about the most astonishing features of Monaco, Paramvir said how the country was known as the tax heaven, along with having the lowest unemployment as well as high life expectancy.

Paramvir stayed at the most expensive hotel that he ever booked by himself, but ironically, it was the cheapest hotel in Monaco. Costing him eleven and a half thousand for a single occupancy room, the cheapest is a luxury hotel for many. Plus, this deal was hard-earned by Paramvir as he had to search for various deals to get this one at the last moment. However, one problem that Paramvir talks about is how a person gets about 20 hours in the hotel room since most hotels in Europe give the check-in time at 2 or 3 in the afternoon and check out at 11 in the morning. While what most would call a small room, a hotel room for Paramvir was decent for his stay in the city of the wealthiest.

Then talking about the food, the supermarkets in Monaco are costlier than the costliest supermarkets in countries that Paramvir has visited. Like four basic items cost about fifteen hundred at a single purchase. Also, as gyms are not a very common occurrence, when Paramvir enquired about a one-day pass in a gym he was shocked by the charges as they were 150 euros which is about thirteen thousand rupees. Surely, the yearly or at least half yearly spending of most people in the gyms.

Paramvir also saw the expensive luxury yachts of Monaco and by luxury, we mean a couple of million or billion euros, so owning these is next to impossible for a common or rather a rich person. A level up than the rich may be able to afford these. The country has the most valuable, “Monaco Yacht Club” which has none other than billionaires as its members. The country also has one of the most expensive and lavish casinos in the world. One need not enter the casino to see its luxury as the extravagant cars outside mark the grace of the place. Both the Yacht Club and the Casino are among the leading in their lists at the world level.

When asked about his trip to Monaco, Paramvir said, “Their world is so different that it feels like we are in a different one. Luxury cars and yachts, expensive brands, bars, and casinos, it’s what form the country. So anyone who is interested in all this and has at least a few couples of lakhs to spend on a day or two’s trip can surely come here otherwise it’s a one-day view trip.”

This was an exciting and very different exploration of Paramvir Singh Beniwal as compared to his earlier ventures. To see more of Paramvir Singh Beniwal ’s journey in Monaco, check out this video. https://youtu.be/CHYUnAO_O6g