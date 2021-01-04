A few losses won’t make us a bad team: Hyderabad FC coach

We will continue to work hard in training sessions and look to win our next game, said HFC coach Manolo Marquez Roca

By | Published: 12:11 am 12:36 am

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Football Club team, which had a good start to the ISL season, seems to have lost steam midway through the tournament. The Manolo Marquez Roca-managed side had suffered three straight losses to fall to eighth place in the 11-team ISL table.

However, coach Marquez says the morale in the team is high and a few losses won’t make them a bad team. “We had a tough last match. We didn’t deserve to lose that match (against Goa). But we had a good start but a few losses on the card didn’t make us look good. But we don’t become a bad team with a few losses. We will continue to work hard in training sessions and look to win our next game,” said the Spaniard on the eve of their clash against Chennaiyin FC.

Hyderabad led for the most part of the game against Goa but two late goals did them in. “If you look at the statistics we are the team who conceded less chances but conceded goals in the last four to five games. Our team is defending well. The strategy is to turn the situation around. Football is more of a mental game than other things. The way we played with 27 members, I am very happy. There is no time for recovery. I am very happy and satisfied with the performance of the players.”

Speaking about their tactics for the upcoming match, he revealed, “We have to be ready to do tactical change during the game as well. Some decisions are taken during the match. We are working on different things on tactical changes and maybe in this match against Chennaiyin , we will have some tactical changes.”

When asked about Hyderabad FC depending too much on Aridane Santana, he said, “Every team has a top scorer and they look to him to deliver in tough times. He is very important to the team because he is the guy who is fantastic and everyone likes his attitude. When he missed a penalty, he scored two goals in the next match.”

Speaking about Chennaiyin FC, he said, “It is a very dangerous team. They have a lot of good players. I think the coach is very brave when they play.” On Adil Khan not getting too many chances, the coach said he is still an important member of the team. “I spoke with Adil and I am happy with his attitude. He is the real captain of the team and he is always positive. His chances to play are very close. But in these moments, this type of team is different.”

He revealed that Nikhil Poojary is not yet ready to play while Liston Colaco is not 100 per cent recovered.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .