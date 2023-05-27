A journey to some sacred places around Hyderabad

These hidden gems have an amazing architecture and wonderful history unknown to most of us.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 04:17 PM, Sat - 27 May 23

Hyderabad:Are you an avid history and architecture buff, who is also spiritual? If you like travelling and exploring temples to understand their history (‘sthala purana’) and importance, while admiring the architectural splendour, then there are a few must-visit places for enthusiastic pilgrims. Some of these are not only ancient but also have marvellous structures set in stone.

These hidden gems have an amazing architecture and wonderful history unknown to most of us. These much interesting places, which can give us a mesmerising experience, are a good choice for weekend trips and are located in our very own city, and its vicinity.

Located at a distance of 30 km from Hyderabad and 5 km from Shamshabad bus stop, the Sri Sita Rama Chandra temple at Ammapalli is very famous for its beautiful structure and serene surroundings. A few films were also shot at this temple. During the ‘Gudi Sambaralu’ festival, the temple comes alive with excellent performances by classical dancers. The timings are from 6 am to 1 pm and 4 pm to 7 pm.

One of the most interesting places to explore and spend some quality time with your family is the Buddhist temple atop a hill. The Mahabodhi Buddha Vihara is one of Hyderabad’s best-kept secrets. Located at Mahendra Hills in East Marredpally, it’s a temple-cum-meditation centre where one can go and meditate for hours and be relieved of stress. While there, you can also check out the library and cultural space within its premises. What’s more, the stunning view from the top of the hill is really worth the visit.

If you are okay travelling a bit far, then you can take this road trip on a weekend to Naganur Temples and Fort. Located at a distance of about 177 kilometres from Hyderabad in Karimnagar district, Nagunur is home to many temples such as Vaishnava temple, Shiva temple, Trikutalayam and Ramalingala Gudi, among others. Some of these temples date back to 12th and 13th centuries. Built during the reign of Kalyani Chalukyas and Kakatiyas, the biggest and the most famous of these temples is the Trikutalayam, the triple shrine of Lord Shiva.

So, how about planning a different kind of trip for your family this weekend? Make some amazing memories while exploring the history, culture and architectural marvels of our region.

— Rithika Katare