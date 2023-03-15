Khammam: Inter student depends on Google Maps to find centre, misses exam

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:23 PM, Wed - 15 March 23

Khammam: A student, who depended on the Google Maps app to find his Intermediate examination centre, ended up missing the exam itself after he reached the wrong centre in Khammam on Wednesday.

According to reports, the student, Vinay of Kondapuram of Khammam Rural mandal, had reportedly not checked where his examination centre was before the exam, as authorities have repeatedly asked candidates to, but instead decided to use the Google Maps app to reach his exam centre. However, instead of reaching the actual centre at the NSP camp area, he ended up at another centre. From there, by the time he finally managed to find the actual centre and reach there, he was 27 minutes late, and with the One Minute Late No Entry rule being in force, could not take the exam.

Students appearing for the Intermediate Public Examinations are not allowed into the centre even if they are late by a minute. Officials have repeatedly intimated students on this, asking them to verify and physically check out their centres in advance. As per rules, students should reach the exam hall one hour prior to commencement of examination i.e., 8 am and fill their biodata on the OMR sheet between 8.45 am to 9 am. The question paper will be provided at 9 am following which no student will be allowed into the exam hall.

Meanwhile, 95.37 percent students appeared for intermediate exams that began in Khammam on Wednesday. Of the 18,586 students, 17,726 students appeared for the exam and no untoward incidents, including malpractice cases, were reported in the district, additional Collector N Madhusudhan said.

In Kothagudem district, 9,934 students appeared for the exam out of 10,761. One student suffered from seizures when he arrived at Nalanda College exam centre in Laxmidevipalli mandal in the district.