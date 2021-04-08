A memorable graduation day for tiny tots

Pallavi Model school organised the Kindergarten Graduation Ceremony for the little graduates to appreciate their big day on a virtual platform with pomp and elan.

Pallavi Model School, Bowenpally, Pre Primary section organised the Kindergarten Graduation Ceremony for the little graduates to applaud and appreciate their big day on a virtual platform with pomp and elan. The celebration commenced with the lighting of the lamp followed by the Ganesh Vandana song to evoke the blessings of the divine.

The occasion was graced by the dignitaries, parents, guardians, the guest of honour was the famous ventriloquist Santosh Kumar, while Subha Srinivas CEO & Founder of Amoeba Education was the chief guest.

The gathering was addressed by Principal Shailaja Reddy highlighting the vision and motto of the school after which the kids of Nursery and LKG gave a mesmerising dance performance that left the audience spellbound.

The most important part of the ceremony was the felicitation of the young graduates of pre-primary with Graduation Certificates. The ceremony ended with the vote of thanks by the head of kindergarten Vijaya Mary. It was indeed a memorable and joyous day for the little ones and their proud parents.

