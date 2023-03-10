A path of self-discovery, a guy who didn’t stop! – Devanshu Mahajan

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:06 PM, Fri - 10 March 23

Having a massive following of 1.7 M followers, Devanshu Mahajan with the username

@Chimkandian on Instagram has marked his print in the field of being a digital content creator.

His vines are not just appreciated by many, but are resonated with and loved dearly. Having the Golden and silver buttons from YouTube with the same username as Instagram, he has 8.59 M subscribers there too. Devanshu showed how if one has the zeal, and guts to pursue something, one can do so. But the path was not always easy to tread. Devanshu tells being from a middle-class family, it was difficult to cope with things. He started his journey back in 2015 when the vines and content creation were not much in abundance. He was just a school child then, and yet to follow his passion,

he was making time and learning from the content of other creators. Soon after his schooling, he enrolled himself in graduation for B.com. He also started to work to meet his ends and took separate classes in animation.

Being full of zeal, and in his just teenage, Devanshu though fully devoted to his content creation, animation, college, and then job, was getting exhausted. Well, who wouldn’t be? It was burning even the last drop of oil out! Given that he couldn’t even make time for the meals, he decided, though half-heartedly, to drop animation. Though it was still tough to tread his path managing education, content creation, and the job. He managed to excel. He mentions how online studies during the Lockdown, helped him get away with education, and he could devote himself to being there for his content creation.

Devanshu grew up to be a big icon on Tik Tok. He had a massive following and got enormous support from his fans. However, he had a lot to see yet. The govt. banned Tik Tok and many other applications claiming them to be inappropriate. Losing his job, and his content creation value, Devanshu was shattered, but yet, he decided to rise again like a phoenix out of the ashes, and with minimal following on Instagram and YouTube, started posting his content over there. It was a path to be traveled upon.

Being from a middle-class family, his family though supportive, was skeptical about this career path, they wanted him to have a conventional one, and to be settled. Going through the internal and external conflicts, Devanshu mentions how he was going through a rough phase of his life, and asked his family to give him only 6 months to prove himself. Full of enthusiasm, and the face value he garnered by being over Tik Tok, people soon started noticing and loving him.

He even started generating income from his content. It was like everything was maneuvering into leading him on.

Taking it as a sign of God, Devanshu grew his fanbase and resumed being a full-time content creator.

Being very proud and of high integrity, he mentions how he stopped taking money from his family in 2019, and even started contributing. Every gadget from the small devices such as mobile, and Cameras to the big such as computers, had been purchased by him, with his own hard-earned money.

Having a Golden Button which he dedicated to his mother, and a Silver which he dedicated to his fans, Devanshu shows how if one may have zeal one can achieve anything. He is also known for his travel vines, his promotions, and his collaboration with the big names of Bollywood including Ranbir Kapoor and Rajpal Yadav. As Allama Iqbal has said, “ḳhudī ko kar buland itnā ki har taqdīr se pahle ḳhudā bande se ḳhud pūchhe batā terī razā kyā hai” (Have the courage of that level that even God

asks you about your will). Devanshu Mahajan is the embodiment of courage, passion, guts, and self- confidence, and what may happen when you decide to fight in the face of adversity.

