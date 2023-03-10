Animated films that promise to take you on gripping journey

Hyderabad: Cartoons and our childhoods go together. They created magic of a kind that still can’t be matched and every time we think of them, we go back to a world vastly different than ours. Thankfully, a lot of our childhood favourites are coming back in a new and exciting avatar to give the audience a hint of nostalgia, and a ton of excitement.

2023 will surely make for an eventful year with a multitude of iconic animated releases, and we’re here to help you mark your calendars, so you don’t miss the best!

Super Mario Bros Movie

Presenting you a refreshing wave of nostalgia, ‘Super Mario Bros’ is geared up to take you on the journey through the Mushroom Kingdom. Our beloved Mario will be seen taking down Bowser to win the Mushroom kingdom. Get ready to go the journey with Super Mario, commencing on April 7. The movie will have voiceovers by Chris Pratt, Anya Taylor-Joy and Charlie Day.

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

This one is for the Spider-verse buffs. After grooving to one of the most popular songs, ‘Sunflower’, from the previous movie ‘Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse’, the fan-favourite Miles Morales is coming back in the much-anticipated sequel, ‘Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse’. As the title suggests, Miles will be travelling through the Spider-Verse, meeting other Spider-People and tackling new threats. The movie, set to hit the theatres on June 2, will have voiceovers by Shameik Moore, Hailee Steinfeld, and Oscar Isaac.

Elemental

‘Elemental’ revolves around a unique plot centred in a city where fire, water, land, and trees have all come to life and are living together. Ember and Wade are two characters in this city who are absolute contrasts. The two cross paths while getting out of a metro. Whether the characters may fall in love or not, we will have to find out in June. Leah Lewis, Mamoudou Athie, and Innocent Ekakitie will be seen lending their voices for the film.

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem

The evergreen group of turtle-ninja brothers is coming back with ‘Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtle: Mutant Mayhem’. The Turtle brothers are determined to convince New Yorkers that they are like the other teenage boys, despite having spent years hidden from the outside world. At the same time, they also take on a large and secretive criminal organisation with help from their new friend, April O’Neil. Lending their voices for this animated movie, we have Paul Rudd, Giancarlo Esposito, and Rose Byrne. The movie is set to hit the Indian theatres in August.

Coyote vs Acme

The story is set in the ACME warehouse, the manufacturer of anything and everything used by the ‘Looney Tunes’ characters in their fictional worlds. The movie is expected to release this year. Lending their voices for this visual delight are John Cena, Will Forte, and Lana Condor.