A visit to Mancherial’s Jannaram this winter will not disappoint you

Hyderabad: Temperatures are dropping and November is the time to see nature bloom. A visit to the Jannaram Forest in Mancherial district this time will not disappoint you.



About 290 km from Hyderabad, Jannaram is home to wild flora. There are teak trees interspersed with some rivulets. The place can be reached via the Karimnagar route or via Nirmal and Kadem Project. It is about 80 km from Nirmal, but the drive is out of the world with lotus blooms on either side at several stretches. At about 50 km is the Kadem project and from there, another 30 km is the drive to Jannaram.



The mobile signals may fail at times but there are well-marked road signs. Driving on this route needs caution — there are several troops of monkeys and if you are not alert, the vehicle could hurt them. The monkeys are used to vehicle movement and roam on the road. If you stop the vehicle, a troop will come charging anticipating food.

Also, visibility is low here due to thick forest cover. It will help to stick to your lane. The sun rays pry through gaps in the branches, leaving a pattern on the road. Further down, there is a narrow bridge, under which water from Kadem flows to join Godavari. The water can only be heard and you can feel the coolness in air. As we head towards Jannaram, a right takes us to Godavari in about 6 km.



Telangana Tourism’s Haritha Resort is the best bet for accommodation in this small village. The bookings have to be made online. Depending on availability, it also rents out rooms and cottages offline as well. A non-AC room is Rs 950 and AC room is Rs 1,624 from Monday to Thursday. The prices increases by Rs 150 for bookings on Friday to Sunday, according to SVS Veerender, manager, Haritha.



The in-house restaurant is closed now but local hotels reach out with room service with some hot dishes for orders placed on mobile.

The Government of India declared the Kawal wildlife sanctuary as a tiger reserve in 2012. The reserve is the oldest sanctuary in northern Telangana and is well-known for abundant flora and fauna. This sanctuary is a catchment for rivers Godavari and Kadem, which flow towards the south of the sanctuary.



The safari, revived recently, is an attraction. It operates twice in the morning and once in the evening. The charge is Rs 2,000 for six members (or lower also). There are two all-terrain vehicles for the safari inside the forest. The trip is about 1.5 hours and covers about 15 to 20 km. Private vehicles are not allowed inside the forest and have to be parked at Jannaram. Morning and evening walks and treks in the area are as beautiful as they can get. The first safari service is at 6 am. In the evening, it starts at 4 pm and returns at dusk. There could be intermittent showers in the forest area.



You get to spot gaur, cheetal, nilgai, barking deer, chowsingha, peacocks and sloth bears in their natural habitat. The place also attracts several birders to explore the place with binoculars and cameras. Plan the travel to be at Jannaram to see the daybreak at Jannaram. The evening safari too will not disappoint you.

