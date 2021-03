A2 one-day league: Gopi, Rajeev slam centuries

By | Published: 8:50 pm

Hyderabad: Gopi Krishna (106 not out) and Rajeev Sarma (128 not out) slammed centuries in the A2 one-day cricket league on Wednesday.

Brief scores

Pool-A: Boys Town CC 158 in 35.3 overs (Salman Khan 59, Sravan Naidu 3/35) lost to Mahesh CC 162/5 in 29.2 overs (Randheer 52).

Pool-B: Navjeevan Friends 265/7 in 45 overs (Ritvik Yadav 65, Arjun 68, Madhav 57, Jairaj 3/40, Afroz 3/39) bt Southern Stars 239/9 in 45 overs (Jairaj 50, Manikanta 51, John 4/56, Charan 3/35); St Marys 316/5 in 46 overs (Melvin Oldbury 63, C.H. Sammidhi Dass 99, Raghu Ram 73, Dhruva 3/46) bt Chums XI 147//7 in 46 overs (Arjun 50, Rehan 43); Vijaynager 201 in 47.1 overs (Naresh 62, Dheeraj 3/31, Rithvik 4/48) bt SUCC 192 in 49.1 overs (Ayush 49, Murarai 3/40); Team Kun CC 128 in 34.2 overs ( Pranay 51, Khaleel 4/36) lost to Southend Raymonds 129/2 in 10.4 overs (Irfan 52no)

Pool-D: Cosmos 194 in 38.1 overs (Prem 54, Charan 30, Praksh 3/27, G Prakash 3/27) lost to ML Jaisimha 195 no loss (Gopi Krishna 106no, G. Prakash 80no); Mahaveer CC 349/5 in 45 overs (Asadullah 83, Rajeev Sarma 128 no) bt St Andrews 183/0 in 45 overs(Surya Kiran Yadav 72no, Aditya Anand 74no).

Pool-E: Ranga Reddy 229/7 in 50 overs (Nihal Reddy 56, Upranj 68, Sai 3/39) lost to Consult CC 230/6 in 45.3 overs (Ronit Singh 76, Abhinav 70no)

Pool F: Picket CC 152 in 41.3 overs bt Satya CC 71 in 31.3 overs (Vaibhav 5/11); Golconda 90 in 23 overs (Rithvik 3/29, Darshan Reddy 3/14) lost to Satyam Colts 96/7 in 19.4 overs (Pavan Sai 5/39)

Top Performers

Centurions: Gopi Krishna 106no, Rajeev Sarma 128 no

Five or more wickets: Pavan Sai 5/39

