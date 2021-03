A3 one-day league: Gopikrishna, Prakash slam centuries

By | Sports Bureau | Published: 8:58 pm

Hyderabad: Gopikrishna hit 101 while Gnanga Prakash scored 112 as their side ML Jaisimha defeated Royal CC by 41 runs in the A3 division one-day league.

Brief Scores:

Pool- A: All Saints 211 in 47.5 overs (Zaib 3/30, Sofiyan 3/54) lost to Boys Town 215/7 in 30.3 overs (Salman Khan 85no, Ronith Narayan 3/72, Dhanraj Yadav 3 /41); MP Blues CC 375/8 in 50 overs (Swamy 56, Srikanth 94, Moin 106, Joseph 4/69) bt Sacred Heart 257 in 48.5 overs (Srikanth 3/33);

Pool-B: St Marys 60 in 21.4 overs (Samju 4/24, Sravan 3/18) lost to PPMCC 62/2 in 12.2 overs; Red Hills 105 in 23.2 overs (Vinod 3/13) lost to Vijaynager CC 107/6 in 36.4 overs;

Pool–C: Cosmos 68 in 20.4 overs (Aryan 3/43, Siddarath 3/7) lost to Mahaveer CC 72/2 in 9.1overs; ML Jaisimha 311/6 in 45 overs (Gopikrishna 101, Gnana Prakash 112, C Rohith Reddy 54, Kiran 3/47) bt Royal CC 270/9 in 44.3 overs (Vineeth 76, Kiran 62, Gopi Krishna Reddy 4/24, Gnana Prakash 3/54);

Pool–F: Picket CC 171 in 37.3 overs (Fahad 4/42) bt Universal CC 136 in38.5 overs (Aman 3/17); Adnan CC 150 in 34 overs (Sani Kumar 4/16) lost to Hyderabad Dist 153/7 in 36 overs (Joel 3/19).

A4 Institutions One Day: NFC 143 in 29 overs (MVN Raju 67, Vinay Kumer 3/17, Naveen Kumar 3/27) lost to APCS 144/9 in 28.2 overs (Abhimanyu 61, Deva Raju 50, Nagesh 4/ 40);

HAL 211 in 26.3 overs (Tarun 101, Moses 3/30) bt Viduth Soudha 187 in28.4 overs (Somaraju 6/28, Upender 3/32); National Insurance 165/4 in 20 overs (Pradeep 54, Rama Chandra 62, Krishna 3/24) bt VST 87/9 in 20 overs (Shekar 4/4, Naresh 3/13).

Top Performers

Centurions: Moin 106, Gopikrishna 101, Gnana Prakash 112

