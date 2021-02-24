A2 two-day league: Prasad scalps seven in Hanuman’s tied match

By | Sports Bureau | Published: 10:09 pm 10:23 pm

Hyderabad: Durga Prasad returned with day’s best figures of 7 for 18 in Vijay Hanuman’s tied match against New Blues in the A2 two-day cricket league on Wednesday.

Brief scores

Group-1 PA: Visaka CC 222 lost to Postal CC 225/1 in 28.1 overs (Jyothi Sai Krishna 126 no, Md Shakeer 80); New Blues 99 in 39.1 overs (C Durga Prasad 7/18) tied with Vijay Hanuman 99 in 42 overs (G Raju 36, Nadeem Khan 4/40); Hyd Wanderers 268 bt Balaji Colts 194 in 68 overs (Kaleem Khan 3/15); Medak Dist 364/8 beat Galaxy 86 in 20.2 overs (MD Arfaz 7/27, Md Yasir 3/47); Telangana 353 bt Kosaraju 268 in 60.1 overs (Varun Kumar 58, B Sachith 101), K Vinay Kumar 5/42).

Group -2 PA: Deccan Blues 376 bt Hyd Titans 215 in 59.4 overs (Jainath Mansingh87; Shiva Srikanth Naidu 5/50); Oxford Blues 280 bt Young Citizen 163 in 48.3 Overs (Likith 61, S Vignesh 3/35); Saleemnagar 277 bt Aggarwal Sr 214 in 56 overs (Navneeth107, MD Vasi Uddin 5/61); Green Turf 474 bt Yadav Dairy 403/9 in 90 overs (K Sree Girish 112, Y Chary 74, N Surendra 69); PJLCC 263 lost to Nizam College 266/8 in 65.4 overs (Jai Ganesh 39, Roshan Reddy 60, Rahul Mushini 3/48); Mahbubnagar Dist 276 bt Vijay CC 266 in 84 overs (Devender 74, Shadab 3/29)

Group -2 PC: Hyd Patriots 400/9 decl bt Young Masters 180 in 51.5 overs (Aaron Geroge 51, S Bhoopal 3/25, A Balaraj 5/35); Eklavaya 506 bt Azad CC 93 in 29.2 overs (Shreyas Reddy 7/43); Tirumala 202 lost to Sunshine 203/3 in 44.5 overs (Mir Syed Ali 100no, Mir Wasim Ali 56 no).

Top performers

Centurions: Jyothi Sai Krishna 126 no, B Sachith 101, Navneeth 107, K Sree Girish 112, Mir Syed Ali 100no

Five or more wickets: Durga Prasad 7/18, MD Arfaz 7/27, K Vinay Kumar 5/42, Shiva Srikanth Naidu 5/50, MD Vasi Uddin 5/61, A Balaraj 5/35, Shreyas Reddy 7/43