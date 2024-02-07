| Attacks On Telangana Students In Us State Govt To Set Up Help Desk For Youth Living Abroad

The move comes in the wake of the two recent attacks on students from Telangana, in which one Shreyas Reddy was killed in Ohio, while another student, Syed Mazhar Ali was seriously injured by robbers in Chicago.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 7 February 2024, 05:06 PM

(L-R) B Shreyas Reddy, Syed Mazahir Ali.

Hyderabad: Following the recent attacks on Indian students in the United States of America, the State government on Wednesday announced to set up a dedicated help desk for distressed youth from the State living in the US and other countries.

In an official announcement made from the X (formerly Twitter) handle of Telangana CMO, the setting up of the help desk was announced.

“Very disconcerted to learn of the attack on Syed Mazhar Ali, a student from #Hyderabad, by four robbers in #Chicago. This follows a fatal attack on B. Shreyas Reddy, who was killed in Ohio.I request Hon’ble External Affairs Minister @DrSJaishankar ji to kindly convey our concerns over safety of our students and citizens living there. My govt will set up a dedicated help desk for all youth living in USA, and other countries, especially students, to ensure all their needs are met. It is my assurance to all citizens of #Telangana – wherever on earth you are – the Congress government is there for you!:’ CM Sri @Revanth_Anumula. (sic.)” read the post.

