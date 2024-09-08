Medak: 60-year-old woman killed in sleep as dilapidated house collapses

Since the house was in a dilapidated condition, it crumbled down as the region received continuous rains, say officials
Medak: An elderly woman died when a house collapsed in Tekmal on Saturday late at night. The deceased was identified as Shankaramma (60).
Shankaramma and her husband Dattaiah had slept in separate rooms on Saturday. The room Shankaramma had slept in collapsed at midnight. She died in her sleep. Dattaiah escaped unhurt.
Since the house was in a dilapidated condition, it crumbled down as the region received continuous rains. The body was shifted to the area hospital in Jogipet for postmortem. A case was registered.